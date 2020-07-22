Amidst the pandemic is the trend to use electronic monetary transfer only. All of Walmart’s self checkouts are credit/debit card only. The majority of Weis Markets self checkouts the same.
As a temporary response to a health issue this seems reasonable. My fear is this may become permanent. Many champion electronic transfer in lieu of currency because they consider carrying physical money a pain.
Once monetary exchange is electronic only, you will no longer have control of your wealth. The banks will, and guess who controls the banks. Negative interest rates anyone?
Michael Zechman,
Mifflinburg