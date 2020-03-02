It’s promising that supermarkets in central Pennsylvania are getting serious about food waste (“Food waste: Grocery chains work to reduce food waste,” Feb. 22). Food waste is a growing issue in the United States — 40 percent of all produced food goes uneaten. That waste has large-scale, negative effects on wildlife, habitat, clean air and water and the climate.
But only three of the country’s top 10 supermarket chains have publicly committed to zero food waste by 2025 and prioritized tracking food waste and prevention: Ahold Delhaize USA (the parent company of Giant), Kroger and Walmart.
There have been some tracking donated food waste, but the total volume of wasted food across the grocery sector isn’t being tracked.
Most supermarkets in the United States focus on donation programs as a food-waste reduction strategy. But food-donation programs don’t address the environmental harms of overproduction. They’re also not a long-term solution for hunger and inequity in the food system.
Supermarkets influence what makes it from farms to shelves, what happens to unsold food, and what types of food shoppers buy. It’s time for companies like Costco, Albertsons, Trader Joe’s and Publix to start focusing on prevention and commit to eliminating food waste.
Jennifer Molidor,
Senior Food Campaigner
Center for Biological Diversity