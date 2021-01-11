Congratulations to the supervisors of Adams Township, to the borough council members in Beavertown and Selinsgrove and to the Snyder County Commissioners for having the good sense to eliminate per capita taxes as a revenue source in their 2021 budgets.
Per capita and earned income taxation on working-class individuals and families are two examples of unfair taxation, especially when stay-at-home spouses, without income, are taxed the same amount as a wealthy person.
Real estate taxes are not popular, but they are based on property in the form of land and structures for valuation. They are the next best tax in fairness after graduated income taxation, which is currently not legal for taxation in Pennsylvania.
David L. Faust,
Selinsgrove