The disruptions for Pennsylvania’s students are just beginning. At this point in the coronavirus outbreak, it is difficult to see students returning to a classroom any time soon.
That is why it makes so much sense to cancel this year’s standardized testing for students across a variety of grades. State officials have applied for a waiver from the U.S. Department of Education — and expects that waiver to be granted — to bypass the exams for a year.
Students are already dealing with education disruptions on a daily basis. Add the fact that many will likely be learning remotely in the very near future, adding the stress of these tests is unnecessary.
“Schools are making extraordinary efforts to remain connected to students and families, to provide food service and to put appropriate systems in place to continue student learning,” state Secretary of Education Pedro Rivera said this week. “Assessments should not be the focus of school leaders right now.”
The waiver will eliminate both the Pennsylvania System of School Assessment tests — taken by all students in grades 3-8 for English Language Arts and Math, and to students in grades 4-8 in science — as well as the Keystone Exams given to high school students across the commonwealth. The PSSA testing was scheduled to begin April 20. Keystone testing was scheduled to begin May 11.
Whether these tests are more harmful than helpful or that too much of districts’ curricula are built around them is another argument. Today the concern is clearing the deck for students already juggling a handful of other disruptions.
“The Pennsylvania Department of Education’s decision to cancel statewide assessments is the smart and responsible thing to do in these extraordinary times,” said Chris Lillienthal of the state teachers union, Pennsylvania State Education Association. “All week, we’ve seen stories in the news and on social media about educators and support staff helping students continue learning, feeding kids, and reaching out to people in their communities to offer a helping hand, a kind word, or educational resources. This is where our focus is now and will be in the weeks ahead.”
We could not agree more.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.