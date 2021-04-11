When Joe Biden was running for the presidency, he vowed to overturn many of President Trump’s policies as soon as he became president.
First, he withdrew all funding for the border wall which was extremely successful!
Next, he withdrew the agreement we had with Mexico, which dictated that all immigrants seeking asylum remain in Mexico until they could be processed. As a result, we now have a crisis at our borders. The unaccompanied minors are the worst victims. A facility built to house 250 and 1,000 at full capacity is presently housing in excess of 4,000 children.
Now we have the heart-wrenching pictures of a 3-year-old and 5-year-old girl being dropped over a fence and being abandoned. A young boy all alone crying, begging for help from a border agent. Some of these immigrants have tested positive for COVID-19.
We now have Vice President Kamala Harris in charge of the border, who at one point referred to ICE as the Ku Klux Klan! Many more policies are being introduced all to the detriment of our great country. I literally pray that our country can come through all of this unscathed!
Mary Fatool,
Sunbury