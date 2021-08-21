The president, Joe Biden, has administered our country for seven months. His policies and what they have done have embarrassed his supporters, their countrymen and foreign observers who follow the United States. The list of embarrassments is fairly well known in spite of friendly mainstream media who attempt to portray them in a positive way through gas-lighting and censorship.
He has highly subsidized the unemployed, in the name of pandemic relief, to the extent that many make more income than they could if they were earning their place in society.
He has followed the progressive calls for an open border but fails to defend the consequences to the American people: Unprecedented illegal migration, exposure of citizens to disease, human trafficking, drug smuggling, and relocation of migrants.
His energy policies are anybody’s guess. The people see and moan about gasoline prices. High energy costs lead the reasons that consumer prices are increasing, including the costs of building materials. He shut down the Keystone pipeline as part of Green New Deal and there was much discussion about the effect on the U.S. energy situation. The pipeline does not affect U.S. energy — it’s a slap at Canada getting its oil sand product to international markets via the Gulf of Mexico. Blocking the deal benefited U.S. railroads. Yet he supported a Russian pipeline to Germany that would impact our foreign policy and our sale of gas to Europe. He shut down Alaska oil production and asked foreign producers to ramp up production. He seems to be pushing for more expensive battery-driven cars.
He has pushed a nonsensical masking policy. Blue states mask, Red states don’t. School masking is a mess. The teachers union, Feds want kids in masks, parents don’t. In a show of nonsolidarity on the issue, Congresswomen Talib and Barack Obama parade around maskless at private social gatherings.
There are many additional embarrassing liberal happenings: Abandonment of Afghanistan to our foes, the defunding of the police, vaccine policy for kids, Nike picking China market over U.S. market, Texas legislators bailing out on election integrity and, this is ironic, getting infected, two largest states’ Democratic governors in serious political trouble, parents getting wind of critical race theory, etc.
Conservatives are worried for our country and need to hold back tears and keep a stiff upper lip not to lick their chops at all of Joe Biden’s largely preventable embarrassments.
Ken Young,
Paxinos