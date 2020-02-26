Nancy Pelosi ripping up the State of the Union speech is probably the most ignorant, childish thing I’ve seen her do in a long time. She ripped apart names of heroes who lost their lives for this country and really honorable people.
That woman is an embarrassment to her own party and if she gets support from them (I assume she will) then the whole bunch are true deplorables of the world.
Spare me trashing of the president. I am talking about her actions alone and what they have done to others.
Carol Fisher,
Selinsgrove