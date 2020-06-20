Coronavirus cases are declining in Pennsylvania thanks to a stay-at-home order and now new rules including masks and social distancing with phased reopenings. Yet as we reopen, some individuals and businesses are ignoring health guidelines that helped achieve so much.
Some people, including elected officials, have declared that the death of some is the cost to reopen and save the economy. This is not life versus livelihood. These priorities are connected and we need to choose both.
The tourism business I founded 30 years ago that has brought numerous travelers to our area has been devastated. For my business and many other businesses to recover we must create a safe environment keeping virus cases as low as possible to bolster the confidence of those who want to safely resume traveling, shopping downtown, dining out, etc. That’s how we protect both life and livelihood.
It is extremely disappointing and worrisome to see people flouting the new safety measures calling them too burdensome no matter the cost to others. As these people revel in their freedom they force those most at risk of succumbing to COVID-19 into an extended self-imposed stay-at-home routine to reduce possible exposure, virus cases will increase, the economic recovery will be slower and businesses will close.
Please embrace the new normal — wear a mask, social distance — as a way to care for and protect your community individuals and businesses.
Megan Bishop,
Lewisburg