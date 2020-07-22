During the coronavirus pandemic, life’s emergencies don’t stop, and neither does the work of the American Red Cross. Throughout the Greater Pennsylvania Region, Red Cross COVID-19 missions have been focused on supporting those impacted, including delivering over 20,000 meals to low income, elderly and homebound residents in the Mid Central Chapter.
As a humanitarian organization, the Red Cross places top priority on the health and safety of its employees, volunteers, blood donors and those we serve, and are presenting some services virtually, including recovery and financial assistance. Just since March, we have responded to 43 families after disasters in our Mid Central PA chapter, bringing over $26,000 in immediate financial assistance to more than 100 residents
Local donors, like Mike Miller, President of Lemco Tool Corporation in Cogan Station, enable the American Red Cross mission in light of COVID-19. A $20,000 donation earmarked for that purpose was presented to the Mid Central Chapter at the company’s facilities in May.
Hope Roaten, Executive Director of the Mid Central Chapter of the Red Cross says, “We are profoundly grateful for this gift to support our lifesaving work amidst the coronavirus outbreak. As we adapt to meet the new challenges presented by this pandemic, the generosity of Mike Miller and Lemco Tool allows the Red Cross to keep providing blood and disaster relief services to people who rely on us. Our ability to deliver help during this time is dependent on donors like Mike, and we are so appreciative of his support.
