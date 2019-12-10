If state and local government and business leaders are unable to recruit a health care system or company to take over full operations at the hospital in Sunbury when UPMC Susquehanna ends operations in March, perhaps they should explore finding an entity interested in operating the hospital’s emergency room.
Dr. John Pagana, a physician who is highly familiar with the health care delivery system and medical needs of the Sunbury region, noted that the emergency room in Sunbury is a life saver.
“It will be a big problem with emergencies,” Pagana told us, as he reflected on the impact of impending closure of the UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury hospital.
“We have two good hospitals with Evangelical Community Hospital (in Lewisburg) and Geisinger (in Danville) but they might not be close enough. That 10 minutes (during a medical emergency) could mean life or death.”
Pagana, the founder and volunteer medical director of A Community Clinic in Sunbury, noted that the “golden hour” is the period of time following a traumatic injury during which there is the highest likelihood that prompt medical and surgical treatment will save a life.
He said that many patients suffering medical emergencies or critical injuries are stabilized at UPMC’s emergency room in Sunbury and then transported to other hospitals.
“If they’re not going to be taken care of right in the first hour, we may lose some of those people,” Pagana said. “It’s life and death.”
The UPMC emergency room in Sunbury offers a medical option — a critical waypoint within that golden hour — for the entire central region of Northumberland County and nearly all of Snyder County.
We are fortunate to have excellent medical facilities operated by Geisinger, Evangelical Community Hospital and UPMC Susquehanna caring for patients across the region. The residents of central Northumberland County and Snyder County would be blessed if one of them — or another provider — determined that they could continue a 124-year heritage of emergency and/or hospital care in Sunbury.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher and top newsroom executives. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.