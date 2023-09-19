As noted in this space last week, training for emergency response can be dangerous. The reasons are many, but essentially first responders — from police to EMTs to firefighters — need to feel like they are involved in the real thing, so when they do respond to an actual emergency their actions are proactive rather than reactive, where seconds can mean the difference between life and death.
Saturday’s full-scale emergency training at the Penn Valley Airport was one such moment of high-energy training. Snyder County Emergency Management Director Derick Shambach said Saturday’s aircraft emergency training was the first of its kind at the airport.
Using an aircraft simulator on loan from the Bucks County Community College and a bus donated by Weikel Busing, 70 Snyder County firefighters and EMS workers practiced putting out fires and rescuing victims of a large-scale accident on the airport grounds.
To bring in the parts, pieces and personnel to run such a big training operation cost $25,000, funding that was covered through grants, Shambach said.
Consider it money well spent.
A few mistakes were made, Shambach said, “But that’s why we did it. It was a learning experience.”
First responders go through countless hours of training to be prepared for the unknown. The challenge is that each response is different, a practice that works in one situation may not work in another. There may be more responders to one emergency than the next one.
These emergency situations, we imagine, never feel “normal.” Rather, any comfort level that comes with these heroic responses comes from the countless hours of training, with the hope that reactions in these intense moments are almost instantaneous since they have trained for something similar in the past.
“This is about as real as it can get,” Snyder County Commissioner Chuck Steininger said, himself a firefighter in Kratzerville.
“It was as realistic as it could be and a good experience, but when the real thing happens it will always be a little different,” Middleburg Fire Chief Dwayne ‘Butch’ Hackenberg said. Hackenberg has been a firefighter in Middleburg for more than four decades and he said it was the first time he had gone through something on such a large scale.
The true value of these trainings can never be measured. While the hope is a mass-casualty or large-scale emergency response isn’t needed, now local first responders have some knowledge and training to lean on if and when such an incident occurs.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.