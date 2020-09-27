If there were any doubts concerning the intentions of the Republican party in America today, its plans have become crystal clear in this election cycle. They are promoting an overthrow of American democracy, government by the people, and will stop at nothing to achieve that goal. It begins with voter suppression.
Their current plan constitutes the third attempt at replacing our democratic form of government with a ruling class of billionaire industrialists and banksters, the very same aristocratic class that failed to remove president Franklin Roosevelt in 1933. And, the same class of fascists that attempted to establish an imperial presidency under “Tricky Dick” Nixon, who resigned in disgrace, 1974.
The third coup d’etat blueprint was adopted by Reagan’s administration when he convinced the voters that the government was their enemy, and their true benefactors were the wealthy aristocrats.
We should all admire the devotion of the Republicans to refine their coup tactics over the last 40 years, with the final iteration centered on bankrupting federal, state and local governments.
The Republicans selected the perfect candidate to bankrupt the federal government, the only multi-millionaire capable of destroying every business venture he ever attempted, our first American Emporer, Donald Trump.
Peter Mazurkiewicz,
Beaver Springs