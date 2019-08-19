“Our diversity is our strength.” Thank you George Orwell for inventing the idea of “doublespeak.”
Doublespeak is a word or phrase that sounds civil and unifying, but in reality is just the opposite. Today, popular myth, masquerading as fact, tells us that our differences strengthen our national fiber.
It’s not a fact, the idea flies in the face of history. Humans are tribal. We go out of our way to find others who think and like the same as we do. We do this through all sorts of practices whether it be religion, politics, ethnicity, social class, organization, sport, hobby, physicality, or even personal proclivity. There have been times in our history that the walls of these divisions have dissolved, or at least become porous.
During great national events America becomes close to united. Events like war, attack, disaster unite us. But unity and pride also come from good things like the moon landing and the Olympics; national triumph. These good and bad happenings have something in common, American pride; American nationalism.
It is when our commonality of being American trumps our differences. Nationalism has received a bad rap, but that’s because the label was hijacked by the extreme right-wing of our society. Nationalism is also degraded by those on the left who are fixated on America’s historical warts, rather than our continued self-improvement. Both these political extremes have corrupted American nationalism.
In the end, diversity is fine when choosing where to dine but is a cancer to American society because it tells us that “our own group” is special and deserving of acknowledgment and unique treatment. American nationalism says that we are one people. Our histories may be different, but we are all marching into the same future. We should emphasize “The Same.”
Mike Glazer,
Lewisburg