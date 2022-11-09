Today and overnight tonight will be a time to be especially careful and vigilant.
Remnants from what was Hurricane Nicole are expected to drop heavy rain and kick up winds over the next 24 hours.
The total of 2 to 4 inches of rain, forecast to fall across the Northeast and the Central Susquehanna Valley, could cause flash flooding, especially in low-lying areas and other spots that normally flood following heavy rain.
In addition, rain and wind could bring down trees or power lines, creating hazards around live wires or situations in which homes or businesses lose electrical power.
The American Red Cross notes that during storms such as these, it is especially important to be aware of the weather conditions and possibilities. The Red Cross advises residents to seek out the latest information and updates from local governmental and media sources. Have an emergency kit ready at home, including food, water, tools and flashlights.
Keep children and pets out of any accumulating water. AccuWeather notes that if flooding begins to occur around your home, it may be too late to evacuate. Instead, find a safe high point in your home or property and contact emergency services.
People who are out driving today and tonight are advised to be especially vigilant for rapidly rising waters and roads or streets where water is accumulating. It could be a fatal mistake to drive through pooling water.
Experts note that many people tend to misjudge the actual depth of water and the ability of their vehicle to wade through it. “Not only is it a guaranteed way to damage or destroy a vehicle, but it can also unnecessarily put the driver’s life in jeopardy,” AccuWeather writes. “As a general rule of thumb, the ‘Turn around, don’t drown’ phrase is an important one to remember.”
We also tend to underestimate the strength of moving water. Even shallow moving water can pose a risk. Remember that moving water as shallow as just 2 feet can carry away most cars and SUVs.
Hopefully, Nicole’s remnants will move through without causing harm. We can help ensure that is the case by being ready, informed and careful today and tomorrow.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.