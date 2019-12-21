Educators and students in the Mifflinburg Area School District are taking a fresh look at education, expanding on the “learning by doing” principle that has long allowed some students to thrive.
Mifflinburg has unveiled an experimental course — MPower — to challenge students with project-based learning as opposed to traditional direct instruction. Students meet in small groups on assignments, where they handle the responsibilities of the projects before presenting findings to an audience. Upon completion, the groups’ personnel is changed and the process begins again.
“We have quite a few teachers in our high school who are deliberately designing learning experiences that cultivate ‘student agency,’ which we view in terms of authentic student ownership of learning. The vision we are building is of competency-based learning programs, which allow students to pursue mastery of learning in a more personalized way — with purpose and a degree of flexibility,” Superintendent Dan Lichtel said.
“It allows us to teach skills that are not on standardized tests,” said Jason Dressler, who teaches the course along with Stacy Reitenbach.
How refreshing is that in today’s world of curricula built around scheduled exams?
“We wanted to create an environment where students are challenged to combine the subjects they have been learning about in isolation over the past 12 years and take on projects that are more like what they might encounter in the workplace,” Reitenbach said.
Keep up the good work.