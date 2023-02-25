In order to become an EMT, 120 hours of training and passing the National Registry of Emergency Medicine Technicians exam are required. As a high school student where can time be found to add these extra hours into our lives?
EMT classes are frequently offered either during the school day or late hours of the night, neither of which correlate with a student’s lifestyle. None of these classes can be completed online due to the rigor that accompanies the hands-on aspects of the class.
Hospitals in the community or any other EMS stations frequently have classes a few times a week, but the issue is that if one class is missed, so much key information is not being learned.
Finding the ability to pursue these great opportunities is so difficult when so many hours need to be put in, which we are willing to do, we just can’t find the classes that will fit into our schedules that won’t keep us up until late hours of the night.
I have time and time again tried to find EMT classes that could work with the crazy schedule of a high schooler, but it’s almost impossible. As younger students we were pushed to find ways to be involved in our communities while also finding our future professions, but how are we expected to do this when our crazy schedules don’t allow for us to gain the credentials we need to pursue these opportunities?
We as a community need to push for creating an EMT class that is specifically for high school students, even if it’s offered through a school class, so more students are able to learn new skills and even start paving their path for college or their future.
Katrina Bennage,
Mifflinburg Area High School