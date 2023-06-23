I applaud Encina for its commitment to open communication with our community as they move forward with plans to build a plastics recycling facility in Point Township. Many industries have come to our region with the promise of listening to community concerns and engaging. Encina is actually following through.
The company CEO and several leaders sat in our local gymnasium recently and answered dozens of questions for several hours. Encina continues to provide detailed answers about how they will bring value to this region while protecting the land, air and river. They are working to earn our trust and we need to put our trust in them and the regulators at all levels who are responsible for being independent, protective watchdogs.
This region needs economic opportunity and well-paying jobs. For too long, our young people have moved away for job opportunities. Encina’s billion-dollar investment in Point Township is a blessing for this region. The project will create hundreds of trade union jobs during construction and long-term clean economy jobs when operational. With Merck expected to close in the coming years, Encina’s investment and these jobs are coming at the perfect time.
This project also will help us address our society’s massive plastic waste problem. Most aspects of our lives rely on plastics from the moment we wake up and brush our teeth to the vehicles we drive, the electronic devices we use and the health care products we rely on. Encina’s project will help us begin to address how we are managing plastic waste to help keep it out of landfills.
This region has the opportunity to become a leader that other communities look to if we come together and embrace Encina with hopes of a new relationship.
Deborah Betz,
Sunbury