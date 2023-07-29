When I first heard of Encina’s proposal for plastics manufacturing, I was curious.
After studying Encina’s plans and observing the company, though, I’m no longer curious. I’m opposed.
One major reason why: Encina has dramatically underestimated the flooding threat.
The company wants to locate its facility on the banks of the river, because it want to use millions of gallons of river water each day. This may be their business plan, but it contradicts common sense. It is not a question of if the river will flood, but when.
Even worse, when asked about flood management at public meetings this year, Encina downplayed the issue. They said, without specifics or a plan, that they could handle a flood.
Anyone who has lived here any amount of time knows: If you fail to plan for a flood, you put your life and livelihood in jeopardy.
That’s something I’ve heard time and again when talking with survivors of Tropical Storm Agnes, 1972.
But Encina is putting much more than their business at risk. A flood in their proposed facility would release toxic chemicals into the soil and water. These pollutants would wreak havoc on drinking water for communities downstream — and render fishing and boating on Lake Augusta unsafe. First responders attending to a flood emergency would be exposed to cancer-causing industrial compounds.
Instead of addressing these concerns, Encina was vague and brash.
A company that wants to use public resources needs to earn public trust. Encina has lost mine.
Andrew Stuhl,
Lewisburg