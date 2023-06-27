I recently attended Encina's community meeting on June 13, where I had the opportunity to learn more about their project and hear their responses to questions and concerns raised by community members. I was pleased to see that the leaders from Encina were not only forthcoming with information but also committed to following up on any unanswered questions.
What particularly impressed me was the Encina team's dedication to advancing the project with a focus on bringing economic opportunities and growth to our region, while simultaneously addressing the issue of plastic waste. It was disheartening to discover that only about 10% of the items we throw into the recycling bin actually get recycled. However, Encina's project in Point Township has the potential to significantly increase that number and reduce waste in landfills.
This project presents a tremendous opportunity for our region, with the possibility of attracting a billion-dollar investment and creating hundreds of jobs. Furthermore, it positions us as pioneers in driving positive environmental change. It is crucial to recognize that Encina's motivations align with our shared goal of economic development and environmental sustainability.
During the meeting, I was struck by the comments from certain individuals in the audience who questioned Encina's intentions for coming to our region. However, Encina's CEO confirmed that our region was chosen due to its immense potential, including a rich manufacturing history, skilled trade union workers, renowned educational institutions, and proactive local business leaders who actively recruited Encina. Moreover, our favorable location in terms of customer proximity, transportation infrastructure, and water access played a significant role in this decision.
We should take pride in the fact that Encina has chosen to invest in our area, as it demonstrates our commitment to advancing sustainable environmental solutions and fostering a clean economy. By setting an example, we have the opportunity to inspire other communities in Pennsylvania and across the country to follow suit.
Let us embrace Encina's presence and work together to seize this incredible opportunity for our region. Together, we can lead the charge in creating a more sustainable future while reaping the benefits of economic growth and job creation.
Edward Dwelly,
Milton