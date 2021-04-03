Students should be allowed to freely discuss their political opinions and ideas in a respectful way in school. Although politics in today’s society seems like a topic that most people would rather avoid than discuss in person with others, I feel that it is truly healthy for students to be allowed to discuss their ideas within schools as long as it is done in a respectful manner.
By continuing to shield students from conversations about current controversial topics, students miss out on key opportunities where they can learn to debate and converse. Along with learning the key aspects of respectful debate, students will also be able to understand the perspectives and cultures of other students as well.
By also allowing students to see the points of view of their peers, students will also be able to form their own opinions rather than simply repeat the ideas that they hear from their parents and other family members. Although these conversations might focus on sensitive topics that are considered controversial, I believe that will be significantly more productive than damaging.
Not only will it benefit the students, but it encourages society that values conversation and debate rather than proving the other side wrong. Students will learn the value of having opposing views and learn to listen to the other side rather than ignoring other views until it is their turn to speak.
By allowing political and controversial talks in schools, students will learn key aspects of debate, the perspectives of their peers, and they will go on to become additions to society that can solve issues through reason and conversation.
Sean Witmer,
Mifflinburg Area School District