In response to the letter “My sacred oath” (Letter to the Editor, July 15): Mr. Charles, I want to thank you for your service to this country, especially at the difficult time you served. I lean more to the left, but I have great respect for those who honor “God, family, country and the Constitution.” Yes, some are rude toward anyone who disagrees with them, but that is true from all sides.
Beyond that, I’d ask you, as a true patriot, to consider the real threats to our country. What about the mobs that attacked our elected Congress and tried to overturn an election? This was a direct threat to the Constitution we both hold dear, but you only seem to see a threat from the left.
Leftists don’t hate you or the country, but it seems that some on the right have been spreading so much fear of the left that many good conservative people can’t see the danger coming from anywhere else.
Remember Mussolini and Hitler. Each encouraged mobs to try to take over the government when elections didn’t go their way. And each claimed they were patriots, saving the country from socialism.
Again, I honor you for your service and I share many of your values, even when we disagree about policies. But if you truly desire to defend the nation and the Constitution, please remember that sometimes the people waving the flags the highest are the ones threatening the country the most.
Mitchell Hart,
Lewisburg