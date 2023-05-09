After 7 million deaths globally — including more than 1,000 in the region and more than 52,000 across Pennsylvania, the World Health Organization downgraded the COVID-19 pandemic, announcing it “no longer qualifies as a global emergency.”
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the move comes after WHO officials have continuously analyzed data for the past year, noting “a downward trend ... with population immunity increasing from vaccination and infection.” The emergency was first declared on Jan. 30, 2020, before the novel coronavirus was even named COVID-19.
Numbers have been trending in the direction for a while. In Pennsylvania, the number of new COVID-19 cases dropped for 10 consecutive weeks before increasing by 29 last week — about a 1.5 percent increase. We have lived with the understanding that COVID isn’t going away for some time.
Tedros noted a week ago that while the coronavirus emergency was over, he warned that the virus is here to stay and that thousands of people continue to die every week, The Associated Press reported. “The risk remains of new variants emerging that cause new surges in cases and deaths,” Tedros said. “What this news means is that it’s time for countries to transition from emergency mode to managing COVID-19 alongside other infectious diseases.”
Last month, there were 3 million cases and more than 17,000 deaths reported worldwide. So COVID is still around and isn’t going away, health experts say.
The two numbers that health officials have focused on since trying to flatten the original curve remain key data points to watch: Deaths and hospitalizations. Both have trended downward for months in Pennsylvania, across the nation and around the globe.
The 43 deaths linked to COVID last week in Pennsylvania was the lowest total since the state began releasing weekly data last May. At the worst of the pandemic, across the winters of 2020-21 and 2021-22, two to three times that number died each day in the commonwealth. Last week, the state Department of Health announced there were 259 COVID-19 patients hospitalized across the state. It is the fewest since July 2021.
Those are certainly positive trends, and, as the AP reports, “Unlike in the early years of COVID-19, high immunization levels, both from vaccination and previous infection, have helped dramatically reduce disease spread.”
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.