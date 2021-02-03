Like most people, I am concerned with the COVID virus, take reasonable recommended precautions, and look forward to receiving the vaccine. However, I found the Jan. 28 editorial page cartoon depicting virus vaccine sign-up as a hopelessly complex maze to be misleading and disingenuous.
A week ago I logged onto the Geisinger website, clicked on a couple of well-publicized links, and in under three minutes had an appointment at the time and place of my choosing. Three minutes later, I made an appointment for my wife for the same date, location, and 10 minutes after mine.
A co-worker and his spouse received their first shot a day or two ago at a Geisinger location. They showed up a few minutes early, received the shot within minutes, waited the obligatory 15 minutes to ensure there was no adverse reaction, and were on their way in under 20 minutes.
My experience is we have good people working hard to bring light to the end of the pandemic tunnel. Misleading editorial cartoons do not help.
Dave Hall,
Lewisburg