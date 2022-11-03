John Fetterman, the Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, has repeatedly said he wants to eliminate the filibuster rule. Mehmet Oz, the Republican candidate, said in the Oct. 25 debate he strongly opposes changing the filibuster rule.
With this clear difference, I urge voters to vote for Fetterman.
The filibuster rule is the most important issue in the U.S. Senate race because how — and if — it is changed will largely determine the ability of the majority party to enact its initiatives.
Compare the voting procedure in the Pennsylvania state legislative senate to that of the U.S. Senate. In Harrisburg, when the majority leader calls up a bill for a vote, no senator can automatically block debate or a vote. Every senator can speak for as long as they desire. The minority party can offer amendments, but not table the bill. The majority rules.
It is the other way around in Washington. There the minority party has a virtual veto over the majority because of the filibuster rule, originally enacted to protect minority party rights.
This is why the U.S. Senate has not debated, let alone voted on, major national legislation dealing with voting rights, codifying Roe v. Wade, immigration, and gun violence. This thwarts the results of elections. The party winning a majority of the U.S. Senate cannot get its proposals put to a vote, or even debated, in the absence of the consent of 60 senators.
If the Republicans get 51 votes, the Democrats can use the filibuster rule to block their initiatives.
And if the Democrats attain 51 votes, the Republicans block them.
This absurd circle can be broken only if the winning party eliminates the filibuster rule and takes real control.
None of the nation’s 49 state senates allow such obstruction of majority rule.
There is nothing in the U.S. Constitution or statutory law requiring a filibuster rule. It is a procedural rule adopted by the senators. All it takes to eliminate the filibuster rule is a simple majority vote to remove it from the Senate procedural rules.
That is why real “control” of the Senate by any margin is so important. The winning party will then have the power to act on the filibuster rule and break the Senate stalemate that prevents the majority party from legislating.
On Nov. 8, if you believe in majority rule, vote for Fetterman.
Franklin Kury served in the Pennsylvania Senate from 1972 to 1980. He lives in Hummelstown and can be reached at flkury5@gmail.com.