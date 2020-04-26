I’m concerned about the federal money (our taxes) being tossed about. Why does the third bailout bill include $500 million for a new public health and data collection system? Hasn’t Obamacare encroached on our personal information enough already? Why is Washington in talks with Google and Facebook trying to access information on our private location data? As free Americans, are we willingly granting the government this much power? Shouldn’t we, as private citizens, have a say or a vote on any invasion of our privacy? Shouldn’t we be alarmed by the recent overreach, citations, and arrests mandated by state governors in light of COVID-19 restrictions?
Why have Mitt Romney and Chris Murphy introduced the Global Health Security Act? Why would anyone create a document requiring the United States to adopt and implement The International Health Regulations (IHR) under the auspices of the World Health Organization, the same outfit in cahoots with China and who has totally botched the response to COVID-19, allowing it to become a pandemic? After the disastrous results of WHO’s pandering response to China and COVID-19, why should the USA submit to this bumbling organization?
Why are 24/7 news stations filled with talking heads that merely voice their own opinions ad nauseam? Why is opinion masqueraded as “news analysis” leading unsuspecting viewers to believe the talking heads actually investigated a news story? Why do so many news people appear to delight in worse-case scenarios, even to the point of seeming to hope for high death counts in America? Why do mainstream media personalities go ballistic when people don’t agree with their views or agree to their agenda? Why did China Daily (official government mouthpiece) purchase ad space for 500 print pages over 7 years — all of which are designed to look like news stories? Three of those newspapers are The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, and the Washington Post as reported by the Washington Free Beacon in 2019. Is the unsuspecting public supposed to read these pages and accept that they are actually reliable news when we know the Chinese government is less than above board with honesty?
Why do I continue to read in the news and in opinions expressed everywhere that Trump is to blame for everything related to COVID-19? If this is true why was WHO advising in mid-January that the virus couldn’t be transmitted human-to-human? Why did Dr. Fauci report as late as Feb. 29 that COVID-19 wasn’t that dangerous in the U.S.? Why did the Democrats cry foul and racism when Trump instituted the travel ban on Jan. 31?
Why are we allowing state governors to trample on our rights and freedoms as American citizens? Why are mandates emanating from our governor that are bypassing the legislative process? And this term “life-sustaining” seems to mean something different to me as opposed to some government officials. For a person who has been holding down a job and suddenly finds himself or herself confined to their home without an income, haven’t they lost their means of sustaining their life and their lifestyle? For the small business owner or mom and pop business, suddenly forced to close, doesn’t this disastrous mandate affect their lives, robbing them of their means of sustenance?
Shouldn’t this be a time for all Americans to rally around and support each other, regardless of political affiliation, in the effort needed to thwart the effects of this virus among us? As a nation we need to decide if the Bill of Rights and our Constitution are documents that we can set aside when we panic. We need to decide if we are going to continue to permit our governing officials to treat Middle America and small businesses as second-rate citizens. Shouldn’t all Americans be supporting efforts to return to normalcy similar to efforts seen in America following 9/11? Haven’t we, all Americans, had enough of these political shenanigans?
Philip Riggs lives in Selinsgrove.