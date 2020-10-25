Donald Trump has called Joe Biden a “criminal” and has called Dr. Anthony Fauci a “disaster” and an “idiot.”
Let’s look at the facts. Dr. Fauci’s lifetime body of work is proof that he is not an idiot. Fauci has given balanced and wise advice on methods to control a severe pandemic.
The death rate from the virus in the U.S. is among the highest in the world. Why are the Chinese not dying at the rate that we are? Why is the Chinese economy now growing at an annual rate of 3.9% while our economy is shrinking more than 4%? Very simple. They stopped the spread of the virus. Yes, they used draconian methods that our culture does not endorse. But, had we followed Dr. Fauci’s advice (masks and social distancing work) instead of Trump’s advice (masks are not effective, the virus is no big deal, and mask-less political rallies are great), we would be in a much better place than we are now.
Are Trump’s policies and words idiotic and criminal? Well, his unexplained failure to control the virus has destroyed many lives and livelihoods. His verbal denial of the virus threat changed the behavior of Americans resulting in unnecessary death. The facts are clear. Trump’s policies and words have destroyed the lives of many of our country’s citizens. If not criminal, they are at least inconsistent with traditional republicanism, as many Republicans are beginning to realize.
Maybe Trump needs to examine his own actions before he accuses others of being “idiots” and “criminals.”
Let’s end this insanity and reclaim our republic by electing Joe Biden as President.
James Evans,
Danville