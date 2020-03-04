Americans are anxious about the country’s future and quick to blame. Evidence of wrongdoing exists. Each party points to the other. But for reasonable minds, there is a rule of thumb for telling if a person comes in good faith: He or she does not spread malicious falsehoods, or slander and insult other people. An honest debater of ideas marshals facts to make a case; he or she doesn’t appeal to emotions of victimhood, anger and animosity.
The journey is the destination. We get the kind of country we create every day. No political prize is worth eroding our values of neighborliness, kindness to strangers and speaking good of one another, or tearing down a unity which is our strength.
Such means betray the very end we have in sight: The common security and integrity of a nation of people.
Democracy is difficult, a summation of millions of relationships, although in the end, everything arises from individual ones, including the one we have with our own complex selves. Once you are clear about that, exercise your democratic right: vote!
Check to make sure that your voter registration has not been purged. If you aren’t already registered to vote, do so. The nonpartisan League of Women Voters will help you with any questions you have.
In a letter before the mid-term elections, I wrote that “ends are shaped by their means, as a woodcarver lovingly works the wood.” You are the means to lovingly shape this country. Vote!
John Olin,
Fishers Ferry