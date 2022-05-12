Global, national and state energy crises squeezing residents in the region need to relent sooner rather than later.
The average national price of gasoline struck an all-time high again on Tuesday, affected by the war in Ukraine and increased fuel demand in the summer months. According to AAA, the average gas price in the region on Monday was $4.49. It was $3.08 the same time a year ago.
Then on Tuesday, the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission warned that state residents who don’t shop for suppliers in the online marketplace face electricity generation rate increases between 6% and 45% starting June 1.
Residents in the Danville and Riverside region who get their electricity from PPL face an increase from 8.941 cents to 12.366, an increase of 38.3%.
Tracie Witter, PPL regional affairs director, said that equates to a hike of about $34.
The amount seems small by itself. For residents already in a paycheck-to-paycheck situation, facing rising costs of food and other goods due to inflation coupled with the ballooning cost of gasoline, an additional $34 for a necessary utility could be the tipping point.
Witter said PPL encourages its customers to learn about opportunities and shop for suppliers at places like ppl.com/shopsmart. She cautioned that online shoppers must mind the details before striking an agreement.
The online marketplace options don’t offer much of a reprieve, with only 10 out of approximately 100 offers coming in lower than the price the utility company will charge starting June 1.
“We would certainly recommend a fixed rate. We’d also recommend a company that doesn’t have termination fees and cancelation fees,” Witter said.
The price structure can be varied, fixed, or in certain cases, unlimited. Some companies charge fees to enroll or cancel service or assess a monthly fee. Discounts and introductory prices may be offered.
PPL also offers customers savewithppl.com, which provides information on billing assistance programs, payment agreements and budget billing.
As for gas prices, some common-sense practices can help weather the current storm, according to AAA: Keep up on maintenance, like having the proper amount of air in tires and getting oil changes when they are due, to improve gas mileage; and plan out trips that allow all errands to be completed in one circuit to decrease miles traveled.