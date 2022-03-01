Kudos Midd-West School District for installing solar panels and for considering additional panels described in The Daily Item article of Feb. 17.
A recent study by Mark Jacobson, professor of environmental engineering at Stanford, has demonstrated that “technically, and economically, we have 95% of the technologies we need to transition to 100% clean and renewable energy” (solar, wind and water). These sources of energy account for about 1/5 of U.S. electricity.
Cost is a criticism of large-scale adoption of renewables. Though once true, solar and wind are now the least expensive energy sources. The article cites savings of $145,000 to Midd-West from solar panels installed.
Are renewables reliable? Jacobson projects the ability to meet future energy demands without blackouts. Extreme weather events like the 2020 Texas power failure cost $24 billion and resulted in more than 200 deaths. Increased efficiency of renewables could keep the grid online. Interconnecting electrical grids from wider geographic areas would increase reliability and decrease costs. Larger regions are more likely to “have the wind blowing or the sun shining or hydroelectric power running to help fill supply gaps.”
As the war in Ukraine intensifies, we fear for our oil supply. Talk abounds of intensifying oil and gas production to insure “energy independence” and to prevent unacceptably high prices. At what cost to our health, our environment, our future on this planet? The good news is that we have the technology we need to supply our energy needs economically, safely, and reliably.
Michele Mitchell,
Selinsgrove