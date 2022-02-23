The United States was energy independent in 2019 for the first time since 1957. U.S. energy production in 2019 was higher than U.S. energy consumption for the first time in 62 years. Thus, the U.S. attained the long-held goal of “energy independence” — which is not to say that we did not import or export energy, but that we produced more energy than we used.
One can thank the oil and gas industry and its use of hydraulic fracturing and horizontal drilling for that milestone as production in those industries increased a combined 11 percent in 2019. Total U.S. energy production increased by 5.7 percent in 2019 while U.S. energy demand decreased by 0.9 percent according to the Institute for Energy Research.
The U.S. produced 101.0 quadrillion British thermal units of energy and consumed 100.2 quads last year.
Pastor Butch Woolsey,
Lewisburg