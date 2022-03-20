The March 16 Opinion page had three interesting commentaries on our current energy (gasoline/diesel) situation.
Inflation is usually a simple relationship between supply and demand. However, COVID-19 heavily reduced demand for 2020 and 2021.
As Mike Molesevich notes in his My Turn, we have no rationing, “no long lines at gas stations” but we have high prices. So, we have adequate supply.
I submit that we need to take another look at the cartoon at the top of the page. Remember the recession of 2008? Well greed has struck again.
And if an oilman can’t make money at $100 a barrel; he ain’t no oilman.
There is no “war on fossil fuels.” And first, let’s dispense with the word “war.”
While inflammatory language was a hallmark of the previous administration, it has done incredible damage to civilized discourse in our country.
As always, the solution is in the middle. In the short term, it would be helpful if the oil companies would increase supply around the world. But I am betting that we can’t count on Vladimir Putin at the moment. As Mike Molesevich notes, you can plan and drive more efficiently. Donald Trump made a crude but accurate observation about Europe and its dependency on Russian gas and oil. We will help out our allies and adjust as this mess unfolds.
In the long term, we need to research the entire equation for all energy sources including wind, solar, nuclear and electric battery power. It would be kind of bad if we end up with a pile of efficient batteries and no water to drink because we contaminated the water in the manufacturing process. And if you are a climate change doubter, please explain to me why every major vineyard in the world is moving their vines to higher, cooler ground and/or developing grapes that can stand more heat.
As for the conspiracy theory that current administrative policies will result in future “rescue” “economic and social reforms;” in my lifetime, we haven’t had a president or members of Congress smart enough to pull that off. And that includes the current bunch.
We are all in this together and it is time to start acting like it.
Dan Kuruna,
Middleburg