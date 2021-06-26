As more and more people venture out into our downtowns and roads, we are reminded of just how beautiful our region is. We are also reminded, far too often for some people, just how loud our main streets can get.
The pandemic forced Valley eateries to shift dining outside over the past year and many continue to offer the option even as indoor seating returns to 100 percent capacity. There is something special about spending an evening outside with friends downtown in Sunbury, Lewisburg, Danville, Selinsgrove, Milton and other main streets in our Valley, enjoying a drink, dinner and conversation we all missed so much.
Unfortunately, those moments can be washed away in a flood of noise, from loud cars and motorcycles and rumbling traffic.
Let’s be clear, in many instances, local ordinances are not being broken. Just because a motorcycle or car is loud, doesn’t mean the level of noise is illegal — although Valley ordinances are remarkably vague. There is a ton of traffic cycling through Market Street in Lewisburg and Mill Street in Danville; a maintenance level of noise comes with that.
But there are certainly times when the noise feels intentionally ramped up and that is where our communities and their law enforcement must enforce a larger priority.
Earlier this month, Noise Free America: A Coalition to Promote Quiet — a national citizens’ organization devoted to noise reduction — awarded a “Healthy Soundscape” honor to the mayor and police department in West Chester. According to a release from Noise Free America, the police department in the city will “soon implement ‘Operation Quiet Downtown,’ which will entail adding traffic patrols and citing the loudest motor vehicle offenders” in the city’s downtown.
“This has been a long-standing quality of life and health issue,” said West Chester Mayor Jordan Norley. “Let it be known now: if you harass our residents and pedestrians to show off how loud your car or motorcycle is, West Chester won’t stand for that any longer. We will pull you over, and you will be ticketed. Think before you try to show off.”
West Chester has made reducing noise and improving quality of life a priority, with eyes on the long-term benefit of increased foot traffic downtown to boost the region.
Similar steps can work here. Downtown business groups and citizen groups should continue to pursue enforcement of existing laws with local municipal governments and their law enforcement agencies.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.