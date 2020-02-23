Most hospitals, including the Geisinger Health System, discourage physicians from accepting gifts. Yet, according to the AMA — Code of Medical Ethics Opinion 1.2.8 — “accepting gifts given out of gratitude or a reflection of the patient’s cultural tradition or upbringing can enhance the patient-physician relationship.”
People come from various backgrounds and some do offer gifts to seek preferential treatment but how do we make that differentiation fairly?
It can be painful for a patient to give a gift out of aa need to express gratitude only to find it rejected. It can also be difficult for a doctor to accept a gift that could compromise their integrity or position or that of their employer.
The AMA could offer clearer guidelines which might help. According to the CME Course: Boundaries for Physicians, “the interaction of these factors are complex and physicians should consider them sensitively before accepting or declining a gift.” This statement leaves much to interpretation.
Lewisburg psychologist Dr. William Hauck once told me “gift rejection can be further complicated if the physician fails to give a clear and compassionate reason as to why that gift cannot be accepted. To not do so can harm the patient-physician relationship.”
Perhaps one solution would be for hospitals to take a poll between patients and care providers, and from those polls, create a wider range of gifts acceptable between both parties, (within reasonable limitations of course).
I sincerely hope hospitals such as Geisinger will reconsider their gift policies more sensitively.
Melanie Simms,
Selinsgrove