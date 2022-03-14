With temperatures expected to rise well into the 60s by the end of this week, spring fever will be breaking out all over.
It will be wonderful to get outdoors as things warm up, but state officials recently issued some well-timed advisories, especially for those venturing deeper into wooded or grassy areas.
According to advisories issued last week by five outdoor-related state agencies, ticks carrying Lyme disease and the rare, but potentially dangerous deer tick virus have recently been found at high levels in multiple locations across the state.
“Lyme disease has been present in all 67 counties for some time, and unfortunately, the prevalence of the very serious deer tick virus appears to be increasing in some tick populations,” said Patrick McDonnell, secretary of the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP).
Cindy Adams Dunn, secretary of the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR), advises residents to learn more about the threats posed by tick-borne diseases and take precautions so people and their pets can enjoy natural resources while avoiding the potential for illness.
State Department of Health Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson said there has been about one Lyme disease case for every 100 people in Pennsylvania over the past few years. Lyme disease can cause flu-like symptoms and a rash in the early stages, but the infection can spread to joints, the heart and the nervous system if not medically addressed.
“By learning where ticks live, seeking treatment if experiencing symptoms and following the best practices for prevention, we can avoid cases of Lyme disease and other tick-borne illnesses,” Dr. Johnson said.
Recommended precautions for those venturing into the outdoors, especially hunters, include:
n Apply tick repellents containing permethrin to clothing and EPA-registered insect repellents such as DEET to exposed skin.
n Wear light-colored outer clothing and tuck shirts into pants and pants into socks.
n Walk in the centers of trails and avoid wooded and brushy areas with low-growing vegetation and tall grasses that may harbor ticks.
n After returning home, remove all clothing, take a shower and place clothing into the dryer on high heat to kill any lingering ticks. Also examine gear such as backpacks for the presence of ticks.
n If a tick is found on a person or pet, use tweezers to carefully remove it, then monitor for any symptoms and contact a doctor with any questions.
With all of that in mind, officials from the state Game Commission, Fish and Boat Commission, Department of Health, DEP and DCNR were clear with an overriding message – enjoy the outdoors.
For more information about tick-borne disease prevention, visit the state Department of Health’s website — health.pa.gov — and search ‘tick diseases.”
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.