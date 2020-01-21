Like the wicked witch in the land of Oz, the radicalized Democrat Party and the fake news media are melting down. They have painted themselves into a corner from which they are now unable to escape. They have shoved aside voters’ concerns and — being consumed by a hatred of President Trump — they have only one focus and that is to drive him out of office.
They impeach because they can’t defeat him in November. They have hurled insults, made one baseless charge after another and now face the prospect of the president’s re-election.
The president, for his part, is laughing and having the time of his life pushing his agenda forward and keeping the promises made in 2016. Since his election, 7 million jobs have been created. He’s replaced NAFTA with the incredible new USMCA that puts America first and on an equal footing with our trading partners. Instead of companies leaving our country to go to Mexico, Canada or China, they are returning. We were told by the Democrats that these factories and jobs were not coming back.
Unemployment is the lowest in 50 years and African American, Hispanic American and Asian American unemployment is the lowest ever recorded, and the biggest percentage increase in wages has been enjoyed by workers at the bottom of the wage ladder. These accomplishments have been realized, in part, by the president’s repeal of job-killing regulations and one of the biggest tax cuts in history.
The president enjoys a 95 percent approval rating among Republicans and, despite having everything thrown at him by the Washington swamp, he’s still standing tall. He has already appointed 187 federal judges, including two Supreme Court justices. We could be blessed with a 7-2 conservative majority on the Supreme Court before this is all over.
Two mass murderers, Al-Baghdadi and Qasem Soleimani, responsible for countless American deaths, have been eliminated. Our military has received a much-needed rebuilding modernization. Who could have predicted that it would take a blue-collar billionaire to return greatness to this wonderful land in which we are blessed to live.
David Kupinsky,
Milton