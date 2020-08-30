Recently, a Democrat asked a group of Republicans why they liked President Trump. Their immediate response was, “The economy. Look how well our investments are doing.” The stock market is up, but so is the national debt.
The debt was $19.5 trillion in 2016. Today it is $26.6 trillion. This is in part because of the Trump tax cuts (80 percent of which went to the wealthiest 1 percent), and because of the totally botched response to COVID-19. Unnecessary tax cuts and driving up deficits when Republicans are in power is part of their playbook.
Then when Democrats are in power, deficits are intolerable and social programs — Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, SNAP, education — must be cut.
Worse, however, than Trump’s following the Republican cynical financial modus operandi, is his separating families at the border. We’ve seen and heard of the horrendous conditions in which these kids have been kept. In fact, the organization Physicians for Human Rights stated that forced family separation meets the criteria of “torture.”
My question to those Republicans enjoying their investment returns is, “Where is your conscience?”
For a few pieces of silver, I don’t want to see one child mistreated, including kids whose only crime was being born brown-skinned in the most violent area in our hemisphere.
Lana Gulden,
Northumberland