In the Sunday, Feb. 16 edition of The Daily Item, I was struck by the comments of Sheriff Ernie Ritter and Lauren Peck in the Quotes of the Week. I’m sure this was covered in an issue I missed more thoroughly but the gist of the story I believe is in these quotes.
Before stating what struck me the most from these comments let me tell you I have a fundamental problem with sanctuary cities and counties. It is not right that a sanctuary is set up for somebody who’s not following the law, no matter the cause. I’d rather if we’re going to have them be for the reason Buffalo Township is seeking since they’re not talking about lawbreakers like illegal aliens.
The contrast in the grasp of reality for the two aforementioned people was staggering. Mrs. Peck is looking to circumvent the Second Amendment in order to create so-called common-sense gun laws. Sheriff Ritter just wants to do his sworn duty and uphold and enforce the constitutionally endowed laws and rights given all U.S. citizens.
I believe Moms Demand Action is a well-intentioned organization but they miss two vital points. First, as stated, the Second Amendment is a guarantee for all citizens to bear, own, possess and keep arms. No law-abiding citizen should be punished for obeying laws and enjoying that right. Secondly, there are countless laws on the books already with most, if not all, common sense.
Tragically, like many laws, people find loopholes or enforcement is haphazard or sometimes circumvented by the legal system itself. Parkland was a prime example of this. Several reports to the local sheriff and even the FBI went unheeded which begs the question of how would one more law have helped when the rest are ignored?
I do not own a gun but am looking to do so in order to stand with the forefathers of our Republic and enjoy all my rights envisioned by them.
Harry Prentiss,
Sunbury