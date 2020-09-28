Pennsylvania needs to reopen. We need to have life.
We need to get our freedoms back. Enough of this control from governors and lies from Democrats.
Enough of this violence, destruction and murders. We need life, from churches, restaurants, schools and activities.
We need pro-life, pro-debt, pro-work, punish evil. Need God’s word and prayer.
We need to go out and vote.
We all stand before God and will give account. God promises to be with us if we pray and live for him.
America, wake up!
Nancylynne Miller,
Sunbury