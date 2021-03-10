To our Representatives and Senators,
The taxpayers pay your salaries and it is time we get to control the money we earn, not you. I am tired of all the things you sneak in and by us, when people think you are voting on a bill.
The stimulus package being voted on now has amendments that don’t have anything to do with the stimulus relief bill. You have added these at the end to benefit yourselves, not the working class. You keep adding more taxes, increasing taxes and the money we have left keeps getting smaller. People do not realize the sneaky ways you get what you want until it is passed.
We are your employers and just like any employer we should have the right to delegate your wages, benefits and raises. Get over yourselves and quit abusing the power you have to your own benefit and your rich friends. The stimulus package relief bill should contain strictly items of relief for the people to be voted on. Get your act together and do what you were put in office to do and quit wasting our tax dollars for the lining of your own pockets.
Patsy & Dennis Krouse,
Shamokin Dam