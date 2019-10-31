East Buffalo Township is in dire need of a supervisor who understands the value of regional cooperation and recognizes the crippling effects of moves made by EBT Supervisors these last few years that have destroyed the spirit needed for regional organizations (police, fire, and recreation) to work effectively.
Jim Knight is the EBT candidate who realizes that a trim to the police budget, if justified, should have been carried out by the Police Commission, not by a surprise vote of two supervisors in December 2016.
Those supervisors say the regional police agreement did not forbid them doing what they did. We await a legal ruling to see if that’s true. But how could they have thought Lewisburg would quickly capitulate and fill the funding gap created by EBT?
Instead, Chief Yost was left to draw down his reserve account and to decide how to allocate 250 hours of police service per year that neither municipality was paying for. The whole thing is a royal mess.
Publicly insulting Lewisburg and calling them “crybabies” hasn’t helped. Insisting on bringing four Kelly Township members onto the Recreation Authority Board hasn’t helped. Having a township manager who works from Florida hasn’t helped.
Too often the supervisors mistake media posturing for actual problem-solving.
Squeezing the life out of the spirit of cooperation is not savvy management. It’s stupid. It will cost everyone more in the long run.
EBT voters can say “enough is enough” by voting for Jim Knight on Tuesday, Nov. 5.
Jim Buck,
Lewisburg