Jacob Feuerstein (Letter to the Editor, Dec. 16) dissected and analyzed my recent letter to the editor, and I was a bit surprised. Of all the many letters criticizing President Trump’s supporters, some of which I considered true lectures, not to mention condescending and sanctimonious, Mr. Feuerstein selected mine to critique.
Had he read any of those others, he might have understood the context of mine, which was “enough is enough.” Or perhaps he did read them and thought they were just fine. Or perhaps he didn’t appreciate the spotlight I placed on Joe Biden supporters.
I do regret that he mistook my letter as a lecture. It was instead a response along the lines of “noticing the splinter in a Trump supporter’s eye without perceiving the wooden beam in their own eyes.” I felt the need to point out some of those wooden beams.
As an Opinions Editor, Mr. Feuerstein should be doing at least some research before declaring that the information in my letter is factually inaccurate. He would realize that every one of my statements is indeed factually correct.
Perhaps a better use of his time would be to review a recent Media Research Center’s analysis and opine on those results. In a nutshell, they found that 95 percent of major broadcast network coverage of President Trump was negative. True journalism? Not at all. Dangerous for our country? Yes. That’s my opinion.
Blandina Lecce,
Selinsgrove