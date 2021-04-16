Every spring, with an exception to last year, the top 68 NCAA Division I basketball teams compete in a single-elimination tournament for the National Championship, this is known as March Madness. Like most March Madness fans, I made brackets predicting the outcomes of each game in each round. I felt strongly about my brackets and had high hopes for winning the groups my brackets are in. With more than 9.2 quintillion possible combinations, nobody has ever created a 100% perfect bracket.
My main bracket had been going strong at 98% correct through the first half of day two; that is when everything fell apart. Upset after upset sent my bracket through the dumpster.
March Madness is no time for madness at all, it is a time for thoughtful consideration of who will win based on statistics, team strengths and weaknesses, injuries, and power rankings. Upsets destroy this process and completely randomize the selection process. Removing them would give many people significantly higher chances of perfect brackets and fans would be able to pretty much know who will win it all.
Wouldn’t basketball be so much more fun if we already knew the outcome? There would be no more suspense, no more anxiety, no more hope for the underdog, doesn’t that sound like a blast? Now of course tightly ranked teams play each other would make for close and intense games; however, we completely remove the possibility of teams such as Loyola Chicago, seeded eighth in its bracket, blowing out teams like Illinois, seeded first, and utterly destroying my bracket.
So as this student voices essay comes to an end, consider this: Do we really want senseless outcomes with underdogs making crazy buzzer-beaters to win the game, or do we want to know with absolute certainty who will win the game before it even happens?
Kellen Beck,
Mifflinburg Area High School