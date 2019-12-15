Well once again winter the holidays are coming near and once again we are getting a load of slop here in the Valley. We don’t get any snow anymore, it is all muck, rain and ice. But Boston, New York City and New York state and northern New England get the snow.
If you remember, the 1960s and 70s, the winters were a lot colder and we got snow. Is there global warming? I do believe there is. But also think that it has help. I really do believe that there are people trying to manipulate the weather patterns and you all know the drama kids on the Weather Channel.
Every time there is a snowstorm the only thing you hear from them are Boston and New York. This is really getting old. Boston and New York are on the coast, they should not be getting snow all the time. God forbid if the snow misses Boston or New York, the drama kids would not be able to hop on a plane and fly there.
It would be nice to have a white Christmas here once instead of rain and muck.
Robert Hobb,
Danville