Elders who have been abused have a 300% higher risk of death when compared to those who have not been abused according to the National Council on Aging.
I am writing in response to the July 14 article titled “2 workers charged with elder abuse.” According to the Department of Justice at least 10% of adults age 65 and older will experience some form of elder abuse in a given year, with some older adults simultaneously experiencing more than one type of abuse.
And with more and more Baby Boomers retiring each year we can no longer sweep this issue under the carpet. In 2022, there were 345 elder abuse offenses in Pennsylvania — an 86 percent increase from the previous year.
The situations that transpired at Heritage Springs Memory Care are both egregious and frightening. As a retired health care provider, I believe these actions are so heinous that all involved, including the administration of this facility, need to be held accountable; and, I don’t mean a simple slap on the wrist.
Our elderly are the most vulnerable (excluding our children) in our society and we must ensure they are treated with respect and care.
I recommend Pennsylvania begin an Adult Abuse Registry much like the National Sex Offender Registry. We need to know who is caring for our parents, aunts, uncles, brothers and sisters regardless of their age.
Betsy Snook,
MEd, BSN, RN
Former CEO of Pennsylvania
State Nurses Association