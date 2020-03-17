Our high school class was going on a field trip and I needed something for lunch. I decided to get a hoagie at the Mifflinburg Sub Shop and little did I know that visit would start a friendship that lasted several decades. Beyond making my all-time favorite hoagie Tom and Betty Downs were entertainment at its best.
Anything that was going on in their household was freely discussed in the shop and the patrons were allowed to voice opinions and take sides. Many times you would see their daughters filling in behind the counter and a special memory was one day I stopped with Ann Marie there and daughter, Erica, fussing that she wanted her toys from the car. I suggested to Erica that until her mom could get her things she could help her mom by sweeping the floors and cleaning up. I nearly fell off the stool laughing when she looked and said “Mom, I don’t want this man to ever come in here again!”
Recently, Tom passed away and our community lost not only a proud Vietnam veteran but a wonderful human being. I always found it odd that his last name was Downs as I don’t think that word was ever in Tom’s vocabulary. The man was upbeat and if he ever complained I never heard it. I made it into the shop on the last day it was open and the photo of Tom with Ann Marie and Marty is a treasured keepsake.
They did the punch card thing where if you purchased a certain number of hoagies you eventually got a free one. My last card is still in the desk drawer where I am typing this letter. Tom, I say thank you for being a dear friend and a hoagie smell that will never leave my memory. Also being a great husband, father and grandfather along with being so involved with the Mifflinburg community and your service to this country.
Doug Walter,
Linntown