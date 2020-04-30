Some 50 years after the first celebration of Earth Day, our world challenged a pandemic. Globalization and urbanization made possible the rapid global spread of this stealth virus.
While the virus has infected persons including royalty, the effects of the virus are being felt most severely in communities already under-siege from poverty. These same communities suffer the effects of air pollution. The damage to respiratory systems accumulated over years, increases both the risk of being infected and doing poorly once under treatment.
Caring for our environment is caring for people. But, as we are facing the crisis of the pandemic, the current Trump administration is rolling back quality standards for our air, water and land-use and development. This sets us up for severe health threats from pollution to climate change. These threats highlight the connection between human and animal health, intertwined as animal habitats shrink or have been destroyed.
The effects of climate change, with rising temperatures and increased extreme weather events, have been a major factor in this as well. The results include the migration of vectors, such as mosquitos and ticks and a resulting increase of diseases such as Lyme disease and West Nile virus.
In the beauty of the Susquehanna Valley, it is easy to take our environment for granted. From the air we breathe and the water we drink, we just assume they are accessible and safe.
But, our natural world suffers not only from neglect but exploitation and greed.
Karen Wolf,
Lewisburg