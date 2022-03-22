The news coming from the war waged by Russia on the Ukrainian people is extremely disturbing. The news from our U.S. and Pennsylvania Representatives and Senators on the environmental front is also disturbing in that all sensibility on proposed fossil fuel extraction, production, and pipeline construction in the state has been lost consequently.
State legislators like Sen. Gene Yaw and Rep. David Rowe and U.S. Rep. Fred Keller and Sen. Pat Toomey are experiencing not total compassion for those under Russian occupation but rather dollar signs for the state coffers.
Indeed, they all have methane in their veins and dollar signs in their eyes and pockets, especially when I see “pipeline bans fund Ukraine invasion.” Is the PA House GOP for real? Then all environmentalists are “demagogues” and support Putin? Cut me a break!
As a federal/private fisheries professional for my almost 50 years in the field, I was directly involved in assessing the environmental impacts of the gas extraction operations in northcentral and southwestern Pennsylvania.
I saw firsthand the irreversible destruction of forests and streams, even in our state parks, by road and pad construction causing unchecked erosion. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection there were documented spills from drilling operations numbering 6,600 from 2005-2012 some 161 damaged water systems. Ask Sen. Yaw about the situation in Dimock. In addition, many adverse environmental impacts caused by constructing fracking wells were never reported.
From about 1999-2006, I conducted water quality and aquatic resource studies on the Delaware River Basin from headwaters to near the river mouth including the proposed and thankfully rejected Constitution Pipeline route. I would characterize the upper basin as a “pristine environmental gem” much undisturbed by environmentally destructive land uses since much of the area is in the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area and the upper watershed has reservoirs supplying drinking water to New York City often referred to as “Champagne” quality.
The high environmental risks associated with fossil fuel extraction in the Delaware River Basin and thoroughly inadequate regulations and enforcement to provide a high level of protection will produce unspeakable environmental destruction. All this under the guise of national economic security to promote an “American’s deserve cheap energy” mentality.
So, what can be done now that basically Republican Representatives and Senators both at the state and national level have fomented fossil fuel energy panic? Choose and support more “green” approaches like Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (REGGI) or Electric Vehicles versus unrestricted energy production and use?
Highly unlikely. No, they will continue to promote irresponsible energy policies that endanger our health and environmental resources and pass on those negative effects to future generations that will have to deal with polluted land and water uses, rising sea levels, severe droughts or flooding, worldwide special extinctions, and an overall reduction in their quality of life. No, wait. That is already happening due to existing poor energy policies. Good luck world!
Michael D. Bilger lives in Miffinburg.