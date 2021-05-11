Significant and meaningful results often come in small packages.
That certainly is the hope building with two $3,000 “mini grants” coming from the state to Northumberland County to fund specific environmental and educational initiatives.
Northumberland County Conservation District Manager Judy Becker said one of the grants will fund a program to engage the community in planting native trees and shrubs to help mitigate the impact of acid mine drainage along the Shamokin Creek.
The other $3,000 package has been awarded to the Shamokin Creek Restoration Alliance to fund field day activities for middle and high school students focused on coal mining history and water quality. The students will help plant trees, build bird houses and install informational signage.
Becker said she hopes the projects will help area residents become more informed and involved in the environmental initiatives.
“It can only be a positive thing to educate people about the Shamokin Creek watershed,” she said.
Becker said she worked with the members of the Shamokin Community Gardens to earn the state grant for work in the Claude Kehler Park along West Arch Street.
The project will create a buffer to be placed in the park where Carbon Run and Shamokin Creek meet. Shamokin Creek is filled with impairments due to acid runoff from former coal mining operations in the region. The buffer will provide shade and plant root structures designed to reduce erosion and help filter pollutants. The grant will also fund educational signage highlighting the impacts of acid mine drainage and the importance of the environmental mitigation work.
The trees, which will be planted next spring, come from the Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s Keystone 10 Million Trees Partnership, a collaborative effort of national, regional, state and local agencies, conservation organizations, outdoors enthusiasts, businesses and citizens who are all committed to improving the quality of waterways that feed into the Susquehanna River and eventually flow into the Chesapeake Bay.
The Shamokin Creek Restoration Alliance field day program is entering its sixth year of educational projects for elementary and middle school students who learn about how mines affect streams. The students also visit Weiser State Park along Route 54 to see how planting trees can promote healthy streams.
Projects and educational initiatives such as these prove that when it comes to our environment, all efforts — regardless of size or scope — really can make a big difference.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.