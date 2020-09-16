A common conservative excuse, when an officer shoots an unarmed Black man, is that the victim was guilty of, or accused of, one or more crimes.
For example, George Floyd was suspected of having passed a counterfeit $20 bill. Many Black young men have run afoul of the law, but most often for nonviolent and minor offenses, like marijuana possession. For such offenses, a white young man would typically be let off with a warning, while a Black man would end up with a criminal record.
Since when does passing a counterfeit bill, or possessing pot, carry a sentence of death on the spot, without even a proper trial?
John Peeler,
Lewisburg