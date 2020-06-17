I recently received a so-called survey from Fred Keller asking if I supported the “defunding and/or elimination” of police departments. Complex issues can’t be examined with yes or no questions. It is a survey not designed to find what constituents think but to score political points. Most police forces in Keller’s district are in small communities, not large urban forces that present very different situations. These are complex issues which the disingenuous minded political right wants to exploit.
What does “defund” the police mean? It might mean reallocating some funds to help alleviate some situations with which police are forced to deal and for which they are not trained, such as a mental health crisis. Many policemen would welcome such help. Eliminating a police force doesn’t mean no more police, but a reconfiguring of the structure of public safety and policing. Camden County in New Jersey did this with great success resulting in a reduction in crime. One of their keys is the use of community policing.
I don’t know of all that needs to be done, but we must recognize we have serious public safety and policing issues. We have not and do not have equal justice under the law. Justice has not been blind to those with the darker skin of African, Asian, Hispanic or Native American origin.
You can’t solve a problem without first recognizing it. Fred Keller told me there is no such thing as gun violence, so I don’t know if he will or can recognize the problems there are with policing in this country. The survey he sent raises the question of if he wants to truly examine the issues involved.
Jack D. Miller,
Lewisburg